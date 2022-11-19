Vietnamese NA Chairman Starts Five-day Visit in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh,H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, this morning began his five-day official and friendly visit in Cambodia until Nov. 23, at the invitation of Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian NA.

He was warmly welcomed upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by H.E. Cheam Yeap, First Vice President of the Cambodian NA and H.E. Suos Yara, Chairman of the NA Commission on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Propaganda and Information, as well as many other senior officials.

According to a press release of Cambodia’s NA General Secretariat, during his stay in Cambodia, H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue will be granted a royal audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, pay a courtesy call on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, Cambodian President of Senate, and meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian NA President, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin to strengthen and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, as well as to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations identified as Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year.

There will be also the signing ceremonies of memoranda of understanding between the two NAs and between the Cambodian Senate and the Vietnamese NA during the visit.

Besides, the Vietnamese NA chairman will lay wreathes and pay tribute at the Independence Monument, the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty the Late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk (Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh), and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument.

After that, H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) hosted by Cambodia in Phnom Penh from Nov. 20-25.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press