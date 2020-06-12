Vietnamese National Tested Positive with COVID-19 not from Cambodia

The Ministry of Health of Cambodia has issued a statement denying the June 8 news report published by Vietnam News (luatvetnam.vn) saying that the detection of COVID-19 on a Vietnamese national was from Cambodia.

The rejection followed a thorough investigation by the ministry’s working group, municipal and provincial health departments and concerned authorities in Prey Veng province indicating that the 18-year-old Vietnamese national contracted with the disease has no record in Cambodia.

Considering it as a false news report, the Cambodian health ministry stressed that it was not confirmed by the ASEAN Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Network.

Cambodia’s investigation also found that the Vietnamese man does not live in Cambodia like what was reported; he lives in Huyen Hong Ngu district, Dong Thap province of Vietnam.

The ministry also urged the concerned Vietnamese authorities to respect the health technical norms and international regulations and principles in order to avoid such spreading of misinformation, particularly during such COVID-19 crisis.

The ministry reaffirmed its stand for ethical and transparent effort to keep the public updated of the latest developments of the disease in Cambodia.

Cambodia has so far registered a total 126 COVID-19 patients, and 125 of them have been cured, while only one remains hospitalised.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press