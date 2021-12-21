Vietnamese President Starts Two-day State Visit in Cambodia

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, began his two-day state visit in Cambodia this morning, at the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The Vietnamese leader was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace, and H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, Minister-in-Attendance as well as many other senior officials.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, during the state visit in Cambodia on Dec. 21-22, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc will be granted Royal Audiences by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, at the Throne Hall and Preah Reach Damnak Kantha Bopha, in the Royal Palace Ground, respectively.

H.E. President of Viet Nam will pay courtesy calls on His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong, Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhamma Mahanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Holiness Samdech Preah Abhisiri Sugandha Mohasangharajah Dhipati Bour Kry, Great Supreme Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhammayuttikanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia; will lay wreath at the Independence Monument and the basket of flowers to the Monument of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, the late King-Father of Cambodia “PREAH BOROM RATANAK KAUDH”.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc will receive separate courtesy calls by Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc will also preside over the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the new administrative building of the National Assembly with Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin and the Signing Ceremony of some important documents with Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The state visit of H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the Kingdom of Cambodia will further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations under the spirit of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-lasting peace and stability between the two countries for the mutual benefits of the two peoples,” underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press