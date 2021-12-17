Vietnamese State President to Visit Cambodia Next Week

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, will pay a state visit to Cambodia on Dec. 21-22.

During the visit, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc is expected to be granted separate royal audiences by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

He will also meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, and National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

As scheduled, Samdech Heng Samrin and H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the new administrative building at the National Assembly.

The Vietnamese leader will also lay wreaths at the Independence Monument, and the Royal Statue of the Late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press