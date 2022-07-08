VinFast integrates Intelligent Speed Assistance from HERE Technologies into VF 8 and VF 9

VF 8 – 3

The HERE ISA (Intelligent Speed Assistance) Map will be on board VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs for European markets from the second half of 2022

High-quality speed limit data from HERE enables VinFast to meet the European Union’s ISA regulation in support of driver safety

VinFast , Vietnam’s leading manufacturer of premium automobiles, today announced that it will be integrating the HERE ISA Map into the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for the European markets to comply with the European Union’s (EU) General Safety Regulations on ISA mandate aimed at improving driver safety.

Developed by HERE Technologies , the leading location data and technology platform, the HERE ISA Map provides information on both explicit speed limits visible on road signs and implicit speed limits derived from road signs without numerical values. Providing drivers with this important safety guidance on local speed regulations is especially useful when drivers have difficulty recognizing situational speed limits, are distracted, have missed traffic signs and warnings, or have impaired visibility due to bad weather.

ISA is an in-vehicle driver assistance feature that seeks to reduce the number of road accidents and traffic casualties. It informs drivers about a road’s speed limit and warns them if they exceed the speed limit.

Starting in July 2022, ISA is mandatory for all new-model cars, vans, trucks and buses produced for the European markets. From July 2024 onwards, automakers must equip every new vehicle sold in the EU with ISA functionality.

By integrating the HERE ISA Map into the VF 8 and VF 9 models for European markets, VinFast is able to provide its consumers with enhanced safety solutions, as well as to comply with the EU’s General Safety Regulations.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global Chief Executive Officer shared, “VinFast always aims to comply with traffic safety regulations in our global markets. HERE ISA map will provide VinFast drivers with accurate speed limit information in an intuitive manner that makes the overall VinFast driving experience safer and more desirable.”

Edzard Overbeek, Chief Executive Officer at HERE Technologies said, “HERE is a proud partner of automotive OEMs globally as we seek to improve driver and roadway safety together. We look forward to bringing driver safety to greater heights and continue to support VinFast’s rapid and successful growth in multiple markets.”

The HERE ISA Map will be available in the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in Europe from second half 2022.

Media contacts

HERE Technologies

Camy Cheng

+65 9088 4127

Camy.cheng@here.com

VinFast

Tobias Nguyen

v.trongnh4@vingroup.net

About Vingroup and VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com .

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Learn more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en .

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit https://here.com and https://360.here.com .

Attachments