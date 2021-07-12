Virtual Conference on Smart City Planning Kicks Off

The Virtual Conference on Smart City Planning organised by Temasek Foundation and the Cambodian Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with the Royal School of Administration of Cambodia and Civil Service College of Singapore began this morning.

The day-long conference was opened under the presidency of H.E. Prum Sokha, Minister of Civil Service, H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng, Ambassador of Singapore to Cambodia, and Mr. Benedict Cheong, CEO of Temasek Foundation International.

Some 200 participants who are senior officials of different government ministries and institutions as well as provincial and municipal governors and deputy governors attended the event.

The virtual conference was divided into two main topics – Developing Leadership for Reform by Mr. Lim Siong Guan, a Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy for the morning session, and Building Smart Cities by Mr. Huang JueJing, Senior Assistant Director at the National AI Office (NAIO) of Singapore in the afternoon.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press