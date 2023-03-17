VISA Commits to Promotion of E-Commerce and Digital Economy of Cambodia

VISA has committed to enhancement of e-commerce and digital economy of Cambodia, affirmed Mr. Chris Clark, VISA’s Regional President for Asia Pacific, while paying a courtesy call on H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, at the ministry office yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Chris Clark also commended the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts in maintaining political stability, prosperity, and macro-economic stability, particularly the Ministry of Commerce’s endeavours in advancing the digital sector in the country.

On the occasion, H.E. Pan Sorasak stressed the adoption of Cambodia Data Exchange (CamDX) which earned the Open Source Adaptation of the Year Award 2022 from the Future of Government Awards, in addition to digital payment and contactless payment to bring services closer to traders, provide convenience and reduce cost and time consuming for business registration.

The Cambodian minister added that VISA’s involvement in the area of electronic payment in the Kingdom has significantly contributed with the Royal Government and other organisations to providing financial literacy training to Cambodian people.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse