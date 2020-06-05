Visa Partners with Caltex to Bring Contactless Payments to Petrol Stations for the First Time in Cambodia

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, today announced that Caltex has become the first petrol station chain in Cambodia to offer contactless payments at 18 of its stations nationwide.

According to Visa’s press release, drivers in Cambodia will now be able to make contactless payments without their card ever leaving their hand at Caltex outlets.

The introduction of contactless payments at Caltex petrol stations will provide a faster, more convenient and secure payment experience for drivers looking to re-fuel or purchase goods. For Caltex, accepting contactless payments will result in a faster payment process, reduced checkout queues and greater operational efficiency.

“No-one likes to wait in a long queue during rush hour, especially during hot or rainy day. With contactless transactions, a simple tap to pay allows drivers to refuel and get moving again as quickly as possible, all while using an incredibly secure payment method. We look forward to this ongoing partnership with Caltex which will help provide Cambodian consumers with more ways to pay in their everyday lives,” said Ms. Chum Monika, Visa Country Manager for Cambodia.

Over the coming two months, cardholders that use contactless payments will get the special promotion at 18 selected Caltex fuel stations by spending at least US$20 in a single receipt will instantly get US$3 discount. The promotion will run from June 8 until the end of July or while stocks last. (Terms and conditions to apply)

“At Caltex, we are committed to offering excellent fuel products and services—and part of this is ensuring we have convenient payment systems in place for drivers, so we are very pleased to be working with Visa to lead the way for contactless payments for fuel service stations in Cambodia. This new technology will allow our customers who are Visa cardholders to tap their cards in front of readers for a fast, secure and hassle-free transaction to pay for Caltex fuel-no swiping, signing or PIN needed,” Mr. Daniel Hwang, Manager – Products, Chevron (Cambodia) Limited said.

Contactless payments enable cardholders to “tap to pay” using bank-issued Visa credit, debit and prepaid cards. One of the major advantages of contactless is that customers can make cashless payment without the card ever leaving their hand during the transaction. In addition, customers no longer need to sign the payment slip for transactions up to US$50, thereby allowing them to spend the least amount of time at the petrol station and get from point A to point B faster.

Despite the Cambodian economy being heavily reliant on cash, new methods of paying electronically are gaining traction with consumers. Based on Visa’s latest Consumer Payment Attitudes Study, one third of Cambodian respondents (33 percent) are interested in using cards to make contactless payments, while a little over a third (36 percent) are interested in using smartphones to make contactless payments.

“At Visa, we’re always looking for ways to add convenience into people’s everyday lives—and what could be more a part of everyday life than paying for fuel? Cambodians have shown a keen interest in using new payment technologies, and so by offering more opportunities and more outlets where they can use their cards, we believe we can help to drive greater uptake of electronic payments in this market,” concluded Ms. Chum Monika.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press