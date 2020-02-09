Visit of Lao President to Further Strengthen Cambodia-Laos Friendship and Cooperation

The visit of H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, to Cambodia will further tighten the traditional ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries' parties, states, governments and peoples.

The remark was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia while meeting with H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, also President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, at the NA Palace, Phnom Penh this afternoon, according to an NA's news release.

For his part, H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith lauded the rapid development of Cambodia in the past years and spoke highly of the good cooperation between both neighbouring nations, as well as between their legislative and executive bodies.

The Lao president suggested promoting the relations between the Cambodian and Lao people, especially those living along the common border in order to build a border of peace and development.

H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith arrived in Phnom Penh this morning for a two-day state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Following his arrival, H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith was granted a royal audience by His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace, and this afternoon, he met with Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press