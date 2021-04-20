Visit to Angkor Resort Banned for Eight More Days

The authority has extended temporary prohibition for visit to Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province for eight more days, from April 21 to 28, due to the COVID-19 threat.

The update was announced in a joint press release of the APSARA National Authority and Angkor Enterprise issued yesterday.

The ban was driven by the measures being introduced by the Royal Government of Cambodia to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community, added the source.

The government earlier decided to ban, with some exceptions, interprovincial travel and ordered temporary closure of tourist resorts across the country from April 7 to 20, and then extended the ban for eight more days. Phnom Penh and Takhmao town of Kandal province ordered a lockdown recently until April 28.

Per record yesterday, Cambodia’s confirmed cases increased to 7,013, of which 2,524 have successfully recovered and 45 deceased.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press