VistaJet World Presents: A One-Of-A-Kind Japanese Adventure to Celebrate Chinese New Year

VistaJet World VistaJet HONG KONG, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate the coming Year of the Rat, VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, is unveiling a one-of-a-kind Japanese adventure as part of VistaJet World – its comprehensive portfolio of unique multi-stop travel experiences across the world.

Holidaymakers across Asia will be taking to the skies for Chinese New Year this January, and Japan is proving to be one of the most popular destinations this year. From discovering the secrets of Sumo in Tokyo, to the serenity of rural Karuizawa, the geisha culture of Kyoto, and the country traditions of Oita, VistaJet’s uniquely tailored itinerary of Japan’s most exclusive and authentic experiences promises to restore mind, body and soul.

Tokyo

Fly with VistaJet from anywhere in the world at any time to begin your Japanese adventure with the world’s top Sumo wrestlers in Tokyo. Get to know this year’s champions over dinner and discover the secrets to success in this uniquely Japanese sport, before watching them in action in the ring. Learn the ways of the Samurai by taking a sword-fighting lesson with Kill Bill choreographer Tetsuro Shimaguchi. For food lovers, awaken your senses with an early morning visit to Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market guided by a local master chef to sample some of Japan’s finest delicacies.

Karuizawa

A short hop from Tokyo is the idyllic town of Karuizawa, set amid luscious mountains, gushing rivers and picturesque surrounding villages. Shishi-iwa House – a boutique hotel designed by Pritzker prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban, is welcoming VistaJet customers between January 17th and February 17th for a specially tailored service at its newly opened restorative sanctuary. Bathe in the forest at the Sengataki waterfalls, and sample local Nagano wines, Karuizawa whisky or the region’s 10 types of tea. Admire Shishi-iwa House’s exquisite art collection including original works by Japanese Gutai masters and international abstract expressionists such as Jiro Yoshihara, Toshimitsu Imai, Zao Wou-Ki, and Günther Förg.

Kyoto

In Japan’s cultural capital, visit the finest Nishijin textile makers to see how the final touches are made to your kimono with techniques dating back more than 1,200 years. Experience a geisha dinner and ceremonies with tea and incense masters, surrounded by the famous weeping cherry blossom trees of Maruyama-koen, the oldest park in Kyoto.

Oita

Experience Japan off the beaten track on the north-eastern island of Kyushu, where the city of Oita plays host to more thermal hot springs than anywhere else in the country. These onsen form part of a traditional culture that comes to life through the region’s many local harvest festivals. Join the locals planting rice in the fields as they sing songs passed down over generations, then witness a Kagura performance, an ancient theatrical dance dedicated to the gods.

“Japan has become one of the most popular destinations for Asian customers in recent years, especially Chinese travelers. We have seen double-digit year-on-year growth in both the China and Japan markets in the third quarter of 2019, which is one of the reasons VistaJet World is bringing customers this ultimate bespoke Japanese experience for Chinese New Year holidaymakers,” says Ian Moore, VistaJet’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“VistaJet Members are not only guaranteed aircraft availability during the peak travel season, and simply only pay for the hours they fly, but also enjoy unparalleled access to some of the world’s most incredible personalized experiences accompanied by VistaJet’s above-and-beyond service,” Moore adds.

Many more exciting journeys have been tailor-made for Members by VistaJet World, from tracking the path of an eclipse across Chile’s Atacama Desert to an exclusive wine tour of Argentina. Dive into the dizzying, inimitable vibrance of India, or join the frontline of an anti-poaching safari in South Africa and Madagascar – VistaJet World’s spectacular array of journeys offers bespoke services that create the ultimate personalized adventures.

For more information on VistaJet World, visit https://www.vistajet.com/ privateoffice

