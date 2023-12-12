Vital Voices 10th Annual “Voices of Solidarity” Awards Honors Four Remarkable Male Allies in the Fight for Women’s Rights

Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Human Rights Activist Fallu Sowe, and Social Justice Artist Omaid Sharifi were honored by Philanthropist & Fashion Designer Diane von Furstenberg and Vital Voices President & CEO Alyse Nelson for their work in advancing gender equality.

New York, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To mark the 75th Anniversary of International Human Rights Day, this week Vital Voices Global Partnership proudly honored male allies who have shown remarkable courage and commitment to advocating for women’s rights.

Philanthropist and Fashion Designer Diane von Furstenberg and Vital Voices Co-founder, President & CEO Alyse Nelson hosted the 10th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards on Monday evening at the historic IAC building in New York City – just one day after the 75th Annual Human Rights Day. They honored Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk, U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Artist & Activist Omaid Sharifi, and Human Rights Activist Fallu Sowe.

Tony Hawk was recognized for championing girls in sports, particularly through his foundation, Skatepark Project, and working with Skateistan in Afghanistan.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California’s 34th District was honored for championing equality for caregivers in U.S. national policies and for leading by example in creating the first-ever U.S. Congressional Dads’ Caucus.

Omaid Sharifi, a pioneering artist and activist, was honored for his worldwide efforts to call attention to the oppression of Middle Eastern women and girls through his group, ArtLords, a global grassroots movement founded in Afghanistan to promote peace, women’s rights, and social transformation through street art.

Fallu Sowe, a fearless human rights activist from The Gambia, was recognized for his work in providing critical care services to survivors of gender-based violence.

“For the last decade, it’s been hugely encouraging to count more and more remarkable men as partners in this work. Men’s voices are absolutely critical if we want to accelerate the pace of change — and prove that nothing is impossible,” said Vital Voices Co-founder, President & CEO, Alyse Nelson.

“This year’s honorees are incredible examples of solidarity in action. Each in their own way, they’ve decided to join the fight for gender equality — a fight that women have been leading for decades, especially the women leaders of Vital Voices,” said Founder and Co-Chairwoman, DVF and Vital Voices Board Member, Diane Von Furstenberg.

Presenting the awards to this year’s honorees were President & CEO of Equimundo Dr. Gary Barker, Ph.D., Zainab Husseini of Afghanistan’s Skateistan, Vital Voices Board Chair Kate James, and Tunisian Human Rights Activist, Entrepreneur & Vital Voices Board Member Amira Yahyaoui.



About Vital Voices Global Partnership

Now celebrating 26 years, Vital Voices Global Partnership has directly invested in more than 20,000 women leaders across 185 countries and territories since its inception in 1997. Driven by the universal truth that women are the key to progress in their communities and nations cannot move forward without women in leadership positions, Vital Voices has provided early support for leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, award-winning innovators, pioneering human rights defenders and breakthrough social entrepreneurs, including Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai. To advance and expand this work, in 2022 Vital Voices opened the doors to the world’s first global embassy for women, the Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women’s Leadership. It is a first-of-its-kind space that allows for convening, innovation, planning, and action—all in the pursuit of serving women leaders who are taking on the world’s greatest challenges.

