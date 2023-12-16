VOLUNTEERISM SPIRIT SHOULD BE EMBRACED, NURTURED AMONG PEOPLE – PERLIS RAJA MUDA

KANGAR, The spirit of volunteerism should be embraced and nurtured among the people, said the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“Volunteerism encourages people to work together and support each other, improve the overall well-being of communities and plays a crucial role in sustaining and enhancing the quality of life for individuals,” he said in a statement today.

The Perlis Raja Muda said this when presenting the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) 2023 Exemplary Convert Award to Maisarah Abdullah or Kingkan Panya at the Jannatul Naim Mosque, Beseri near Padang Besar.

Meanwhile in commending Maisarah, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra highlighted her continuous efforts to enhance knowledge and uplift her family’s life – an attitude worthy of emulation by all.

According to the statement, Maisarah, who holds a degree in English Education from Chiang Mai University, Thailand, received a donation of RM1,000, a souvenir and certificate from MAIPs.

“She possesses extensive experience as a volunteer and served as a translator at the Bangkok Asian Games and Chiang Mai Sea Games. Currently, she actively coaches volleyball at SMK Tengku Suleiman and SK Beseri.

“As a single mother of four, she runs a small-scale glutinous rice business to support her family and continues to deepen her understanding of Islam through guidance from Perlis PERKIM (Muslim Welfare Organisation Malaysia),” read the statement.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also presented donations to 140 selected recipients from the Paya and Padang Lati communities, who each received RM700 at the award ceremony.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency