Walk Street Along Riverside Opens to Tourists



Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipality launched on Feb. 1 the Walk Street along the riverside, stretching from the Cambodian Post Office to the Royal Palace, aiming to attract more national and international tourists.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the soft opening of the Walk Street was attended by H.E. Khuong Sreng, the Governor of Phnom Penh. The Walk Street is open every Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM along Preah Sisowath Quai. During these hours, all types of vehicles are prohibited from entering the area to enhance and facilitate the sightseeing experience for tourists.

The Phnom Penh Municipality has plans to further enrich the tourist experience by setting up food stalls, organizing classical music concerts, establishing painting galleries, and hosting circus performances.