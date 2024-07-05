Wat Ratcha Thiwat organizes a grand 9-day event: ‘200th Anniversary of Wachirayan Bhikkhu’



July 5, Bangkok – Wat Ratchathiwat invites you to visit the 200th anniversary of King Rama IV’s ordination, a grand event for 9 days from July 7-15.

Wat Ratchathiwat Vihara announced the event ‘Project to Honor His Majesty King Mongkut the Great, King Mongkut the Great, on the Occasion of the 200th Anniversary of His Ordination on July 7, 2024’, chaired by Phra Dhammakittimethi (Kasem Sanyato, Ph.D.9, Ph.D.), Assistant Abbot of Wat Ratchathiwat Vihara, acting on behalf of the abbot, along with representatives of relevant agencies and the Sangha, on the 1st floor of the King Rama IV Memorial Museum Building.

By Phra Dhammakittimethi (Kasem Sanyato), assistant abbot of Wat Racha, acting on behalf of the abbot, said that in July 2024, there will be two important auspicious events related to Wat Racha: the 200th anniversary of Phra Vajiranana (Rama IV) residing at Wat Racha, and the 72nd anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s 6th cycle. Wat Racha is therefore organizing a

ctivities to honor and make merit for both of them under the concept of ‘200th Anniversary of Vajiranana Bhikkhu’s Residing at Wat Ratchathiwat Vihara.’ This is because King Rama IV resided at Wat Samorai (Wat Ratchathiwat Vihara) while he was a monk and founded the Thammayut sect, which was an important turning point in Buddhism in Thailand. Learning advanced science from friends of other religions abroad has created significant changes in Thailand. He has also performed important royal duties in promoting Buddhism and building royal monasteries. He restored many temples and was the longest-serving Thai monarch, ordaining for 27 years before ascending to the throne.

For this event, Wat Racha has designated 2 activity areas: the first area, the area of the King Rama IV Memorial Museum and the replica of the floating church pavilion, will hold an exhibition ‘200 years of Vajiranana Bhikkhu staying at Wat Rachathiwat Vihara’, an exhibition ‘History of King Rama IV’, an exhibition ‘The floating church pavilion,

the origin of the Thammayut sect’, and will be used as the main stage for cultural performances such as Manora and Mon dances, special lectures, academic seminars, chanting and Dhamma quiz contests, and open access to historical evidence throughout the event in the museum.

The second area, the Sala Karn Parian and Ubosot, has organized activities of chanting and practicing Dhamma with 7 Vipassana masters, such as Phra Phromwachiramongkol, abbot of Wat Racha, Phra Thammawachirayan of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Phra Thepwachirayansophon (Luang Ta Yuen Khantipalo) of Wat Khao Sala Atulathanacharo in Surin Province, Phra Ratchapawanawachirakorn (Luang Pho Inthawai Santussako) of Wat Pa Kham Na Noi in Udon Thani Province, etc. Activities include paying homage to 11 important Buddha images of the temple, bathing the Bodhi tree planted by King Rama II, a retro community market, demonstrations of royal cuisine, and sound and light shows.

Those who are interested are invited to join the event on 7-15 July from 10.00-20.

00 at Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan in Bangkok. Parking is available on the temple grounds, with limited spaces. In addition to the ‘Wachiranyano 200 Years Since His Ordination’ event at Wat Ratcha, people can also visit the event at 3 other important temples: Wat Bowonniwet Vihara at the Manutnak Witthayathan Building from 13.00-20.30; Wat Ratchaprarot Sathit Maha Simaram at the King Rama IV Statue from 16.00-20.30; and Wat Makut Kasatriyaram next to the Royal Vihara from 16.00-20.30. All attendees will receive event passports for stamping at all 4 temples in exchange for souvenirs. And you can watch the live broadcast of the event via online channels at Facebook page: 200 years of Vajiranana Bhikkhu, ordained and resided at Ratcha Thiwat Temple throughout the event. For more information, please call 02 668 7988.

For important activities in the 200th anniversary of Vajiranana Bhikkhu’s ordination at Ratcha Thiwat Temple

July 7, 2024, watch the merit-making ceremony of offering alms to 100 monks, chanting Buddhist

prayers, meditating and making merit, dedicating it to the royal merit, Manora performance, Buddhist prayer ceremony to dedicate it to the royal merit, performing arts and culture, and sound and light show.

July 8, 2024, watch the chanting contest (elementary level), the performance of the Mon Bang Khan Mak troupe, the academic seminar “200 years of Vajiranana Bhikkhu” with Ajarn Sod Daeng-iet, Dharma and stars, the sound and light show.

July 9, 2014, watch the chanting contest (elementary level), performances from the Youth Association, practice Dhamma as a merit for the King with Phra Thammachiranan, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, light and sound show

July 10, 2024, watch the chanting contest (junior high school), academic seminar “Thai astrology genius”, practice Dhamma with Phra Thep Wachirayanasophon (Luang Ta Yuen Khanthipalo), Surin Province.

July 11, 2024 Watch the Chanting Contest (High School), Special Lecture ‘Prince Mongkut, King – Great Man’ by Special Professor Thongthong Chandrangsu, Academic Semi

nar ‘Unraveling the Secrets of Scholars of Different Religions,’ Ritual Verses Activities, Dhamma Practice with Phra Khru Sobhon Kunaphon (Luang Pu Prasit Sirikutto), Ubon Ratchathani Province, Sound and Light Show

July 12, 67 Watch the quiz competition (junior high school), Mon troupe performance, Pathum Thani, academic seminar “King Mongkut, the King of preservation and development”, practice Dhamma with Phra Ratchapawanawachirakon (Luang Pho Inthawai Santussako), Udon Thani Province, light and sound show

July 13, 2024 Watch the quiz competition (high school), the lecture “Dhammayut, Buddhism” with Professor Emeritus Dr. Bowornsak Uwanno, the academic seminar “The Royal Law of King Siam Thewa Mahamakut Wittaya Maharat”, the Manora performance, meditation with Phra Ratcha Sumetthi (Luang Pu Liam Sujino), Loei Province, the sound and light show.

July 14, 2024 Watch the quiz competition (higher education), Manora performance, academic seminar “From the Sima River of Luckadip to the Rachathiwat Temple”, prac

tice Dhamma with Phra Kittiwimolmethi, Wat Buppharam, light and sound show

July 15, 2014 Meditation activities, Yugye Art with Dr. Pondech Worachat, performances from the Youth Association, meditation with Phra Phromwachiramongkol, Ratcha Thiwat Temple, sound and light show

Source: Thai News Agency