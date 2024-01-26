Water Management Support of Rhin-Meuse Water Agency Appreciated



H.E. Thor Chetha, Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology, Chairman of the Tonle Sap Authority, and Chairman of the Cambodia National Mekong Committee has appreciated cooperation with the Rhin-Meuse Water Agency and flagged water management priorities amid climate change threats for potential partnership.

The minister received Mr. David Bourmaud, Specialised Intervention Officer for International Cooperation at the Rhin-Meuse Water Agency, on Jan. 25 at the ministry.

The contribution of the Rhin-Meuse Water Agency to the ministry’s water management is indispensable and proven to be very effective in managing the resource in Cambodia, said H.E. Thor Chetha.

According to the minister, the priority of his ministry is sustaining water supply for agriculture, industry, and overall use, and monitoring weather for advance notice to mitigate potential risk from its impact.

The ministry and concerned agencies are working to respond to the global effects of El Nino, prolonging the dry season and reducing the a

mount of rainfall in Cambodia, he said.

The ministry is also investing in more irrigation and water management infrastructure, particularly in a way that is resilient to climate change, to secure high agricultural productivity and diversification for national economic growth.

Mr. David Bourmaud thanked the minister for his good cooperation with his team and for his solid leadership, and he reaffirmed the commitment of the Rhin-Meuse Water Agency to join hands with the ministry to promote water management in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse