Water Mission Responding to Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Disaster Response Team Rushing to the Region to Assess Emergency Safe Water Needs

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, is deploying a Disaster Response Assistance Team to Southeast Asia following the deadly magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. The earthquake has caused widespread destruction to infrastructure such as buildings, homes, and roads across the countries of Myanmar and Thailand. The Water Mission team will initially start their mission in Thailand working to assess safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs across the region.

The earthquake is believed to have claimed more than 150 lives and hundreds of people are also reported as missing. Initial reports expect that these numbers could rise in the days ahead. During any disaster, clean, safe water is critical. It helps prevent the spread of water-related illnesses, which are especially deadly to young children

“Water Mission has responded to more than 60 disasters around the world, including similar large earthquakes over the last two years in Turkey and Morocco,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our Disaster Assistance Response Team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and collaborating with partners on the ground to provide emergency assistance as quickly as possible where it is needed most.”

Water Mission has more than 20 years of experience responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises with immediate and long-term safe water solutions. Over the last two years, Water Mission has responded to hurricanes in the U.S. and Caribbean, flooding in East Africa, earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco, cholera outbreaks in Malawi, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Water Mission has served more than 8 million people globally since 2001.

