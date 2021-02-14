Waterbird Census: More Than 20 Species Recorded in Stung Sen Ramsar Site

In January 2021, the Asian Waterbird Census was conducted at Stung Sen Ramsar Site in Kampong Thom province, according to BirdLife International Cambodia Programme.

This biodiversity monitoring has been organised regularly by Stung Sen Ramsar Site rangers with support from BirdLife and NatureLife Cambodia.

Twenty-one (21) bird species were recorded during this year’s census period. Three of them are globally threatened species including Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Oriental Darter, Spot-billed Pelican.

Critically Endangered Indochinese Silvered Langur (10 individuals) were also discovered.

“The number of recorded species is lower than last years and our team notes that the water level at this Ramsar site was still high, that is why there was still not a suitable feeding ground for waterbirds to forage,” said the same source.

BirdLife International Cambodia Programme expressed thanks to The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Small Grant and Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund for the financial support of these activities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press