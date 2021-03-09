Weather Forecast: Cambodia to Have Light to Moderate Rain This Week

The dry season have started and there would be light to moderate rain in some parts of the country, caused by Thermodynamic influence, according to a new weather forecast by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) made public this morning.

Between Mar. 10 and 16, it pointed out, the temperature would vary between 24 and 37 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, and from 23 to 37 degrees Celsius for the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and highland areas in the northeast.

For the coastal areas, the temperature would be between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, the same source added.

The ministry thus called on people to be vigilant of rain, thunder and lightning during the period, especially from Mar. 10 to 12.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press