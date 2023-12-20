Wecan is Now Listed on Bitstamp, One of the World’s Most Prestigious Exchanges

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, with great pride, we announce the listing of the WECAN Token on Bitstamp, one of the world’s most renowned exchanges. This marks a significant milestone for Wecan Group, positioning the token at the heart of the global financial landscape.

After a successful presale raising $1.9 million, the listing on Bitstamp represents a highly anticipated moment at the end of this year. The company has already brought together more than 13 private banks and 100 financial intermediaries, collectively managing assets exceeding $1.8 trillion.

The strategic decision to list the WECAN Token on Bitstamp comes just before major events such as Bitcoin’s halving, announcements of ETFs by international financial giants like BlackRock, and other significant developments in the sector. WECAN is positioning itself as the institutional token of choice, offering a robust and reliable solution for institutional investors and financial market players.

At the same time, Bitstamp is becoming a Wecan Group customer to facilitate onboarding for banks, financial intermediaries and their end customers.

“As market maturation continues to attract institutional investment, listing the WECAN Token as a secure and efficient digital asset is another step towards ensuring the development and widespread adoption of crypto,” said Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp. “As such, we’re delighted to develop our partnership with Wecan Group, who share our commitment to transparency and security, alongside building credibility in our ever-expanding industry.”

“Wecan is honored to be listed on Bitstamp, a platform that epitomizes excellence and credibility in the world of cryptocurrency,” says Vincent Pignon, CEO of Wecan Group. “This milestone reflects our commitment to transparency, security, and innovation in the global financial sector.”

The WECAN Token, as an institutional token, provides a secure and efficient platform to facilitate large-scale financial transactions. With a strong financial backing and an expanded network of partner institutions, Wecan continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the evolution of the global financial landscape.

About Wecan

Wecan is an innovative company in the blockchain field. With the support of more than 13 private banks and 100 financial intermediaries managing over $1.8 trillion in assets, Wecan is committed to redefining standards of security and efficiency in the global financial sector.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously providing safe and open access to crypto since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over five million individuals and is the preferred choice for a range of institutional clients seeking a trusted partner to participate in crypto markets. Bitstamp is a sector leader in both security and compliance, with more than 50 licences and registrations secured with financial regulators across the globe.

