Weekend Market to be Extended to Other Targeted Provinces

Weekend Market, one of the major activities of Accelerating Inclusive Markets for Smallholders (AIMS) project, will be extended to other targeted provinces and Phnom Penh capital in the near future, to promote local agro-commercial products.

The plan was shared yesterday during the visit of Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak to a Weekend Market in Battambang province.

Weekend Market is currently present in 12 provinces across the country, and the first one was opened in Siem Reap province on Mar. 9, 2020.

Weekend Market is a priority strategy of the Ministry of Commerce to enhance the prices of agro-commercial products on market and to increase income of smallholder farmers through agro-trade and internal and external market linkage.

“In the future, we’d like to see you all turn from outstanding farmers into successful traders […]. This is the objective of our project,” stressed H.E. Pan Sorasak on the occasion.

H.E. Minister also called on all relevant parties to collaborate for the sustainability of the Weekend Market.

