Weekly Dry Season Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin – Prepared on: 21/01/2020, covering the week from 14 Jan to 20 Jan 2020

General weather patterns:

From 14 to 20 Jan 2020, there was no rainfall in the LMB. Based on the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They stated that for the next 3 months from Jan to Mar 2020, the cold appears because the influentially high-pressure air mass areas prevail over Thailand for the whole month. However, at some periods, coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB. They also stated that the cool weather throughout the week is covered at mountainous areas and mountain tops. Figures 1 presented the weather map for 15 and 20 Jan 2020.

General behavior of the Mekong River:

This week from 14 to 20 Jan 2020, water levels from Chiang Sean were continued to decrease, varied from -0.03 m to -0.18 m due to the test the equipment of hydropower station at Jinghong, China from 30 Dec 2019 to 4 Jan 2020. Water levels at this station were matched with its Long-term -Average (LTA). However, water level at Luang Prabang and Chiang Khan are likely impacted by hydropower dam at Xayaburi and upstream hydropower dams in which water level at this station were raised up close to it Maximum levels and varied from 0.05 m to 0.25 m. Water levels at stations at the middle part of LMB from Vientiane to Pakse were decreased based on the trend inflows from upstream, drawn water levels stay below their LTA and even close to their Minimum levels. The stations at Vientiane and Nong Khai are considered critical condition). Follow the same trend of water levels from upstream, stations at Stung Treng, Kratie, Chaktomuk on the Bassac, Phnom Penh Port and Neak Luong were very low and stay closely to their minimum levels (these stations were considered critical condition). For the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, water levels increased followed the same trends as minimum levels in January 2020. The actual water levels at most of the key station are staying below their LTAs and even Min Levels (see its hydrograph in Annex B).

Source: Mekong River Commission