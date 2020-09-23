Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin – Prepared on: 22/09/2020, covering the week from 15 to 21 September 2020
1 Introduction
This Weekly Wet Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) from 15 – 21 September 2020. The trend and outlook for water levels are also presented.
This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam – and on satellite data. All water level indicated in this report referred to above zero gauge of each station.
The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:
• General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB – Water levels in the LMB, including in the Tonle Sap
• Flash flood and drought situation in the LMB – Weather, water level and flash flood forecast, and – Possible implications.
Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php.
Drought monitoring and forecasting information is available at: http://droughtforecast.mrcmekong.org
Flash flood information is accessible at: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/ffg.php
Source: Mekong River Commission