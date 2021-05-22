WGS Discovery Tours and Travel (M) Sdn Bhd and Splyt Technologies Ltd. Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Boost Ride Solutions for its Online Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL), announces that on May 19, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (TOGL Technology) through WGS Discovery Tours and Travel (M) Sdn Bhd (WGS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Splyt Technologies Ltd. (SPLYT) to provide a seamless integration of global mobility network to WGS customers on its online platform.

WGS operates the TogaGo travel booking platform for TOGL Technology. The TogaGo application is also available as a mini program on Toga’s Yippi App. The TogaGo platform has a collection of over 14 million hotel partners in over 200 countries that enable users to search for the best price for their travel needs.

SPLYT operates as a software development company, which designs and develops online travel agency platforms. Its Application Program Interface enables e-hailing, airport transfers, micro-mobility, food delivery and other consumer service integrators to receive and accept service requests from users and match them with appointed demand and supply partners.

This strategic partnership enables both parties to combine their resources to provide a global mobility network. This network would enable WGS customers with local mobility and delivery options to access the ‘ride-hailing to airport transfer’ feature while still using WGS’s own online platform. This partnership will unlock a world of options for our customers, who are avid and well-travelled South-east Asians.

“Customers using our TogaGo.com application will be able to access this program to choose their mode of transport, specifically ride-hailing and airport transfers, in the country they are travelling in. This program will be offered directly from our new mini program called Global Ride which will be available on Yippi. Yippi users will be able to book a ride or an e-hailing service for a hassle-free traveling experience while they are in another country,” said WGS Director, Ms. Tam Lee Yung.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

[email protected]

