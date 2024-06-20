WHO to Continue Strengthening Cooperation with Cambodia



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here at the Peace Palace this afternoon visiting H.E. Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the meeting, H.E. Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala expressed his appreciation for Cambodia’s significant achievements in health sector improvement, adding that during this first visit, he had visited the Calmette Hospital and Chaktomuk Referral Hospital, where he noticed remarkable progress in the Cambodian health sector.

WHO is ready to share techniques, expertise and cooperate with the Royal Government to improve the health sector in Cambodia, especially the prevention of infectious diseases that may occur in the future.

For his part, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet extended warm welcomed to H.E. Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala and lauded the excellent relations and cooperation between WHO and the Royal Government of Cambodia in all circumstances, including during the fight agains

t the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cambodian Premier hopes that this cooperation will contribute to building a resilient health system in Cambodia and provide affordable and high-quality health services for the Cambodian people.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is enhancing the health system by improving national, sub-national hospitals, health centres, as well as constructing regional hospitals by starting with those in Siem Reap and Kampong Cham provinces, he underlined.

In line with the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1 and priority policy programmes, he added, the Royal Government has been focusing on extending health care delivery towards Universal Health Coverage, which focuses on the expansion of social health protection system coverage and capacity building for primary care at health centres and district referral hospitals, as well as the improvement of the quality of health care services. As such, the Royal Government of Cambodia has launched the “Roadmap for Universal Health Coverage in Cambodia 2024-2035”.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse