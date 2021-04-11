WHO Warns of Impending Disaster, Unless People Act Responsibly this Khmer New Year and Beyond

WHO commends the various decisions by the Royal Government of Cambodia to implement the targeted and combined non-pharmaceutical interventions, including the ban on travel between provinces, to control the spread of the virus. “We appreciate how important Khmer New Year is for the people of Cambodia, and recognise the strong leadership of the Royal Government of Cambodia in making the difficult decision to restrict travel. Full and effective implementation of all combined public health measures are critical to help suppress virus transmission, and we will all have to play our part as well,” said Dr. Li.

In the last two weeks, in Phnom Penh, the virus has spread in restaurants, markets, small businesses, private gatherings and parties. Anywhere where there is crowded close contact between people, with poor ventilation, is a high-risk setting. This includes private residences, where friends and families often gather over holidays.

“If you meet other people without following the preventive measures, the virus can spread, even if you don’t think you are infected. This New Year, stay where you are and celebrate with your immediate household. This will help keep everyone safe. These important sacrifices we make now, will help avoid a national disaster later. Happy khmer new year at home! Stay home, stay safe!” said Dr. Li.

Even those who have been lucky enough to be vaccinated, must also act responsibly to prevent the virus spreading further. “The vaccines protect you from serious illness and hospitalisation, but you may still become infected and spread the virus. Even if you have been vaccinated, you should also stay home you will be safest there,” explained Dr. Li.

Cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which has spread rapidly in more than 120 countries to date, have been detected in Cambodia.

“This outbreak is different from previous outbreaks in Cambodia. The B.1.1.7 variant spreads more easily between people and can cause serious illness. Many countries with strong health systems have been overwhelmed by this variant. We need to ensure the same doesn’t happen to Cambodia,” said Dr. Li.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press