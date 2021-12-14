Winter Wonderland and Qatar Announce 5-Year Desert Island Deal

Qatar Tourism

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ground has broken on an exciting new project to bring the world-famous Winter Wonderland to Qatar for five consecutive years, starting November 2022.

Housed on the Al Maha Island near Lusail City just north of Qatar’s capital, Doha Winter Wonderland is a 200,000 square metre venue that will open prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ next November, providing visitors a festive experience during their stay.

Unlike its sister Hyde Park installation in London, which is famous for its variety of festive attractions, activities and entertainment, visitors to Doha Winter Wonderland will find seafront chalets, restaurants, games, and cafes, all under delightful average temperatures in the mid-20°Cs.

Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thali, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Qatari Diar Company and Qatar Tourism have penned a five-year deal with Elegancia Group to build and operate the project.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This project, which will be a quality addition to Qatari tourism, is not just a games area, but rather an integrated entertainment destination on par with the foremost entertainment cities in the world.”

Doha Winter Wonderland will include six play areas with more than 50 world-class games for all ages. It will be operated by IMG (International Marketing Group), the same company that manages the event in Hyde Park.

A ground-breaking ceremony on the Al Maha Island was attended by HE Mr. Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and HE Mr. Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport. It was also attended by HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatari Diar, HE Akbar Al Baker, President of Qatar Tourism, HE Eng. Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar, along with many dignitaries.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatari Diar’s Board of Directors, said: “Once the project is complete, it will not just be a tourist attraction targeting Qatari residents, but one that will go beyond to become a remarkable and distinctive addition to a growing list of world-class tourist destinations in Qatar.”

Eng. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah said: “As Lusail City is planned to be a future city that embraces societal diversity, advanced infrastructure, integrated services both public and private, and large local and international institutions and entities, a new world-class entertainment destination such as Doha Winter Wonderland will add a new competitive advantage to the city and will serve as an outlet for residents and visitors.”

Moataz Al Khayat, Chairman of Elegancia Group, said: “We are fortunate to be part of this prestigious project that presents Doha Winter Wonderland as an important milestone in Qatar’s growing and developing tourism sector.”

Further holiday information on Qatar can be found at www.visitqatar.qa.

