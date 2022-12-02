Without Dec. 2 Front and Jan. 7 Victory, There Would Be Nothing Like Today, Say Cambodian Leaders

Every citizen clearly understands that without the establishment of the Dec. 2 Front and the Jan. 7 Victory, there would be nothing like today.

The remarks were made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly and President of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on their respective official Facebook pages this morning, on the occasion of the 44th founding anniversary of the SFDCM, formerly known as the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation (KUFNS).

“This is the truth of history,” underlined Samdech Heng Samrin and Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who were the key figures in the establishment of a national movement to liberate the country from the Khmer Rouge regime.

The KUFNS was formed by the great unity of the people, both inside and outside the country, including Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, late Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Thamma Pothisal Chea Sim, and Samdech Techo Hun Sen with many other patriots to successfully topple the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime on Jan. 7, 1979.

Established at Snuol Liberation Area in Snuol district, Kratie province on Dec. 2, 1978, the KUFNS was now renamed the “Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland”, a leading mass organisation of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), they recalled.

“In response to the Front’s call, Cambodian people everywhere stood up and united as a national unity force, with the great support from the Vietnamese Volunteer Army and near and far friends around the world to overthrow the Democratic Kampuchea (Khmer Rouge regime) until the glorious victory on Jan. 7, 1979,” they said.

The great victory of Jan. 7, 1979 ended the darkest period in Cambodian history, and opened a new era, in which Cambodian people regained their rights, freedoms and opportunities to rebuild their homeland, they stressed.

They also called on all their compatriots to uphold the spirit of solidarity and to maintain the hard-earned peace so that the country sees more development and prosperity.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press