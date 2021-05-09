Workers in Red Zones Exempted from Water Bills for Three Months

Workers and students staying at rented houses will be exempted from paying their water bills starting from March to May 2021.

According to an announcement of the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) dated May 8, some 870 registered rented houses in the red zones in Phnom Penh and Takhmao town of Kandal province will be benefited from the exemption.

In a voice message yesterday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen asked the PPWSA and the Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) to join the rented house owners to help relieve the workers’ difficulties by finding a solution in favour of the workers over the water and electricity bills.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press