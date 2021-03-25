World Bank Finds Cambodia Has Highest Mobile Data Use Per Capita among Low and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

The World Bank says Cambodia has one of the world’s lowest data costs and the highest use of mobile data per capita among low and lower-middle-income countries.

In a report released in Washington Wednesday, the bank said the amount of data people consumed reflected prices offered across different markets over time.

“In Cambodia intense competition has brought down the cost per gigabyte of data from US$4.56 in 2013 to one of the world’s lowest at US$0.13 in 2019, driving up data consumption to 6.9 gigabytes per capita per month — the highest mobile data usage per capita of any low- or lower-middle-income nation,” the report said.

“This increase was achieved through a combination of measures such as migrating spectrum and users to 4G to achieve lower operating costs, outsourcing construction work, and moving software to the cloud,” it added.

“As a result of the low data charges, Cambodian consumers devote 96 percent of their information and communication technology (ICT) spending to data services, having largely moved away from voice and text.”

In a statement accompanying the Data for Better Lives report, World Bank President David Malapasss called for global policy cooperation on data to help economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Data offer tremendous potential to create value by improving programme and policies, driving economies, and empowering citizens,” he said.

“The perspective of poor people has largely been absent from the global debate on data governance and urgently needs to be heard.”

Malpass said lower-income countries were “too often disadvantaged due to a lack of institutions, decision-making autonomy, and financial resources, all of which hold back their effective implementation and effectiveness of data systems and governance frameworks.

“International cooperation is needed to harmonise regulations and coordinate policies so that the value of data is harnessed to benefit all, and to inform efforts toward a green, resilient and inclusive recovery,” he said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press