World Bank Nominates New Country Director for Cambodia

The World Bank has nominated a new country director for three nations, including Cambodia.



Ms. Mariam Sherman, a British national was nominated as the new Country Director to Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, said the World Bank in a press release.

According to the same source, she joined the World Bank in 1996 as consultant in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Since then, she has held various managerial positions, her most recent assignment being Director of Strategy and Operations in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank.

Previously, she was World Bank Country Director based in West Bank and Gaza and Country Manager for Afghanistan.

Other work experience in the World Bank has included assignments in the Indonesia Country Management Unit, the West Bank and Gaza Country Management Unit, and on central policy issues.

