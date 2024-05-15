WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: SIVASANGARI, EAIN YOW CRASH OUT IN THIRD ROUND



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia’s interest in the 2023-2024 Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championships came to an end when both S. Sivasangari and Ng Eain Yow failed to move to quarter-finals of the tournament held in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday.

In the third-round action at the Palm Hills Club, women’s world number 13, Sivasangari came up short against second seed and home player Hania El Hammamy, 13-15, 6-11, 5-11 in a 44-minutes duel.

Meanwhile, national men’s number one player Eain Yow fall in 39-minutes to second seed from New Zealand, Paul Coll, 9-11, 4-11, 6-11.

Yesterday’s result saw former women’s world number one, Datuk Nicol Ann David remained the last Malaysian to taste the glory in 2014 edition in Cairo when she defeated home player, Raneem El Weleily, 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 14-12, 11-5.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency