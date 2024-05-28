World Lin Chamber of Commerce Seeks Investment Potential in Cambodia

World Lin Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) is seeking investment potential in Cambodia in a number of areas such as construction, real estate, agriculture, green energy, health and so on.

The information was shared by visiting WLCC World President Mr. Tan Sri Dato Lim Soon Peng who led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this afternoon.

Mr. Tan Sri Dato Lim Soon Peng lauded the rapid development of Cambodia, especially the country’s high economic growth, peace and political stability, which provide confidence for investors to invest in Cambodia.

The WLCC will cooperate with the Lin trade association in Cambodia to organise a conference in November this year with the participation of about 1,000 to 2,000 members of WLCC to establish connections as well as explore opportunities and potential for investment in Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet welcomed the investment interest of

WLCC’s companies, and briefed the delegation on the laws, policies and key mechanisms to support investment in Cambodia.

The Cambodian Premier voiced his support for the initiative to hold a WLCC’s conference in Cambodia in November, encouraging the WLCC to continue cooperating with Cambodian ministries and institutions.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet hoped that more investors will participate in this conference to explore investment opportunities in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse