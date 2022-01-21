World’s Endangered Asiatic Black Bears Found in Cambodia

Endangered Asiatic black bears (Ursus thibetanus) listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species have been spotted in Cambodia’s forests.

The good news was shared on Jan. 20 by the Ministry of Environment, adding that the Asiatic black bears were founded in the protected areas in Pursat, Battambang, and Koh Kong provinces.

The researchers from the Ministry of Environment have discovered them in Cambodian wildlife sanctuaries through camera traps.

Reportedly, the extinction of the Asiatic black bears was threatened by habitat loss and poaching for illegal trade of their skin, toenails, gallstones, and captivity.

Besides, Sun Bears (Helarctos malayanus), also listed on IUCN (VU), have been shot by camera traps in Cambodian protected areas.

Sun bears are the smallest and rarest of the world’s eight living bear species. They are excellent climbers and spend considerable time in trees where they feed on sweet fruits, small rodents, birds, termites and other insects, and honey.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press