Xceedance Expands Claims Services for Property & Casualty Insurance Organizations

Claims veteran Marc Rothchild brings carrier-side, customer-centric experience to newly expanded division.

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xceedance, a provider of strategic insurance consulting and technology serving insurance organizations worldwide, today announced the expansion of the company’s Claims Services Division under the leadership of its new head of claims, Marc Rothchild.

“Marc has seen firsthand the complex nature of the claims lifecycle and the critical need for streamlining services for customers,” said Manish Khetan, EVP, chief operations officer, North America at Xceedance. “Many carriers work with multiple vendors and TPAs, sometimes as many as 20, to bring claims to resolution, and that’s before the recovery or subrogation process. Given Marc’s deep experience, ranging from start-up environments to large carriers paying over $25 billion in annual claims, he understands the value of consolidated services under a single managed services provider for an insurer’s bottom line, while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Marc and his team are modeling Xceedance claims services with those considerations in mind.”

Prior to joining Xceedance, Rothchild led claims operations for Blackboard Insurance and the Consumer and Commercial Claims Unit at AIG where he enhanced and built modern claims processes and technology solutions from the ground up. He has diverse experience in the property and casualty (P&C) industry with U.S. and global claims operations, managing analytics and technology teams, growing insurtech startups, enabling complex organizations of up to 6,500 claims staff members, and leading agile technology transformations.

“Coming from the carrier side of the industry, I think insurance companies can benefit by expanding their view of claims operations beyond the traditional parameters of being a cost center,” said Rothchild, SVP and head of claims at Xceedance. “If managed effectively, a modern, data-driven claims services organization can contribute significantly to an insurance company’s combined ratio and policyholder experience. Xceedance has a stellar reputation in the global insurance industry for providing top quality services and digital-first solutions. I’m looking forward to delivering best-of-breed claims services and solutions for our global client base.”

Xceedance Claims Services include:

Staff augmentation and enablement

End-to-end claims process management with increased transparency geared for actionable insights

Modern claims analytics and digital solutions

As part of its expanded claims offerings, Xceedance is also developing claims third-party administration (TPA) capabilities for insurers in need of a strategic partner to manage claims handling.

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization.

