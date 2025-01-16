Xi Calls for Enhanced China-Vietnam Connectivity and Productive Forces Cooperation



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged China and Vietnam to enhance connectivity, develop a platform for new quality productive forces cooperation, and establish stable cross-border industrial and supply chains. Xi, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made these remarks during a phone conversation with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Xi expressed his pleasure in holding the conversation with To Lam on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. He recalled their meeting during To Lam’s state visit to China in August, where they reached significant consensus on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing socialist development. Xi noted that positive progress has been made in implementing the agreed-upon cooperation issues over the past six months.





Xi emphasized the importance of the year 2025, which marks the end of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan and serves as a significant year for both countries. He highlighted the need for both nations to rejuvenate and strengthen their parties, deepen exchanges of socialist theory and experience, and promote the socialist cause amidst global changes.





Xi also stressed the importance of leveraging high-level political exchanges to maintain close ties and achieve mutually beneficial cooperation. He advocated for people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as collaboration in media, culture, tourism, and youth engagement, to foster projects that resonate with the people.





Furthermore, Xi called for strengthened international and regional coordination to safeguard fairness and justice and build a community with a shared future for humanity. He acknowledged the achievements of the CPV in leading Vietnam through challenges and expressed confidence in their future success under To Lam’s leadership.





To Lam extended condolences for the earthquake in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region and expressed admiration for China’s development under CPC leadership. He reiterated Vietnam’s support for Xi’s global initiatives and their willingness to cooperate within this framework.





Highlighting Vietnam’s recent achievements, To Lam outlined their goals for the 14th National Congress of the CPV, focusing on national development and learning from China’s experiences. He emphasized prioritizing Vietnam-China relations, enhancing strategic communication, and aligning policies to build a community with strategic significance.





Xi and To Lam jointly announced the launch of the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges and exchanged New Year greetings, wishing prosperity and well-being for their nations.

