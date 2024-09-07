Zambry’s Working Visit To Switzerland To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation, Internationalise Higher Education -kpt



PUTRAJAYA, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir’s four-day working visit to Switzerland, which began yesterday, will strengthen cooperation between the two countries and internationalize the country’s higher education.

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) in a statement today said that the visit at the invitation of the World Trade Institute (WTI) also opened an opportunity for Malaysia to empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

According to KPT, Zambry will also be on the International Trade Forum panel and deliver a speech at a round table conference entitled ‘The Role of ASEAN Higher Education in Supporting the ASEAN Economic Community’ at the World Economic Forum Headquarters this Monday.

KPT also informed that Zambry held a bilateral meeting with the head of the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) Professor Dr. Martina Hirayama.

According to KPT, the meeting touched on various including linking student, lecturer and researcher ex

change programmes between the two countries, which has the potential to provide more opportunities for broad cooperation across the ASEAN region through Malaysia and the European continent through Switzerland.

SERI is a specialised agency that manages education, research and innovation policy for the country.

The ministry said Switzerland is one of the countries that is active in empowering TVET education from the vocational level.

“This is also in line with the national TVET Policy that is being implemented and is very good for both countries to share and exchange views on TVET,” according to the statement.

According to KPT, Zambry and the delegation will also pay a visit to the University of Bern to meet its rector, Professor Dr Virginia Richter and visit the ARTORG Center for Biomedical Engineering at the university which conducts special research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world of biomedicine.

Zambry is also scheduled to visit the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EP

FL) which is known for its research and has more than 500 laboratories across the campus, according to the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency