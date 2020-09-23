Zero New Case of COVID-19 in Cambodia for Ten Consecutive Days

Cambodia detected no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for ten days in a row, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

The tally thus remains at 275, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

The same source continued that there is no new cured case, the total number of recovered patients therefore stands at 274 or 99.64 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The remaining active case is a 54-year-old British man who arrived in Cambodia on Sept. 11 from the United Kingdom via the Netherlands and South Korea. He has been being hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press