Zero New COVID-19 Case; Recovered Cases 122; Active Cases 2

No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been found in Cambodia as of this morning, according to the Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) of the Ministry of Health.

Therefore, the tally remains at 124, including 53 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian.

Of them, 122 have been cured successfully. The two remaining active cases are a 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Kampong Tralach district, Kampot province and a 39-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh. They have returned to Cambodia from the Philippines and the U.S., respectively via the Republic of Korea. They both have been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

“COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat for us,” underlined the CDC, calling on people to continue practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and physical distancing.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

