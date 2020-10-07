Zero New COVID-19 Case Reported; Tally Remains at 280

Cambodia reported no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of this morning, the tally thus remains at 280.

The information was updated by the Ministry of Health in a press release issued on Oct. 7.

The total 280 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 175 Cambodians, 42 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Meanwhile, the source added, there is no new recovered patient, therefore the total number of cured cases remains at 276 or 98.57 percent of the confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press