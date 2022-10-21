Zero New COVID-19 Infection Reflects Government’s Effective Control

The fact that Cambodia has detected no new case of COVID-19 reflects the Royal Government’s effective control over the deadly pandemic, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said on Friday.

“Today, Cambodia does not find even a single case of COVID-19,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said at a get-together with local residents in Run Taek development area in Siem Reap province.

“We have reported zero new death and zero new COVID-19 case. In the past, we also recorded no new COVID-19 infection for 52 consecutive days. This is the result of the Royal Government’s effective control on COVID-19,” he said.

The Kingdom has so far administrated at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 15.21 million people, or 95.07 percent of its 16 million population, according to the Health Ministry’s report dated Oct. 20, adding that over 14.57 million of the population, or 91 percent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots.

As of this morning, Cambodia has confirmed 137,979 cases of COVID19 with 134,870 recoveries and 3,056 deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press