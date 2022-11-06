“Zero-Snaring” Campaign In Cambodia Ended With Satisfactory Results: Official

“Zero-Snaring” campaign, led by Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment (MoE), with the cooperation and support from conservation organisations, wrapped up with proud results, MoE’s Secretary of State, Neth Pheaktra, said yesterday.

The campaign, running from Mar to Sept this year, had been organised in Kratie, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Preah Vihear and Kampong Thom, aimed at ending the trap crisis and the illegal wildlife trade in the country.

“The campaign’s results from the six-month rallies in the targeted provinces, showed direct participation of more than 3,000 supporters, over 600 stories and news articles were produced, published and broadcast by the press in Cambodia and international media, reaching more than three million people,” Pheaktra said.

“Also, 52 restaurants in the six provinces targeted by the campaign, proclaimed their commitment to not serving bushmeat in their restaurant menus,” he said.

He added that, all of these restaurants have received certificates from the MoE in recognition of their commitment to and participation in combating illegal wildlife trade.

“We thank partner organisations for joining the Ministry of Environment, in organising this important campaign to change people’s behaviour towards wildlife consumption and raise public awareness of the consequences that snaring causes to wildlife and people.”

The official said, it is not known how many snares were set in Cambodia’s protected areas each year, but the Ministry reports showed more than 60,000 snares were removed in 2021.

He added that, according to results of previous studies by the ministry, only 20 percent of the total estimated numbers of snares are removed from protected areas each year.

“From tortoises to elephants to monkeys and birds, snares kill indiscriminately,” he said. “Wildlife languishes for days before dying from their injuries, lack of water, or starvation.”

Snares are a major contributor towards the functional extinction of tiger in Cambodia, and the rapid decline of the Indochinese leopard, he said, adding that, Cambodia’s banteng, Sambar deer and other ungulates are threatened with local extinction, due to snaring.

“The Zero-Snaring campaign will not stop here but will continue to be implemented like drizzle, as it will be extended to the Cardamom Mountain region, covering provinces of Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, and Pursat, among other areas, in which wildlife sanctuaries are situated,” Pheaktra said.

