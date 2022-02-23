Zhucheng Haotian Pharma Co., Ltd (ZCHT), SoPure™ Stevia Manufacturer, Announces New Corporate Brand HOWTIAN®

New HOWTIAN corporate brand name reflects the company’s expanded global footprint and a strengthened dedication to sustainability

New HOWTIAN® Logo

ZHUCHENG, China, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhucheng Haotian Pharma Co., Ltd (ZCHT) — maker of SoPure™, the world’s leading commercial brand of natural stevia, and also the world’s #1 manufacturer of inositol — has announced it will now be operating as HOWTIAN®.

The new brand name and corporate identity reflects the substantial growth and evolution of the business since its inception in 1999. It began as a small manufacturer of inositol, a versatile health ingredient that belongs to the Vitamin B family and that is commonly used in human and animal nutrition for its variety of benefits. Today, the business is one of the world’s largest naturally processed stevia companies, with over 1,000 employees operating in 80 countries and with customers across the food, beverage, nutrition, and pharmaceutical industries.

“Having expanded into new markets with our expertise in innovative ingredient solutions and product formulation, we wanted this new brand name — which pays homage to our original name — to represent our diversified product portfolio and to consolidate our operational capabilities into one entity,” says Tom Fuzer, VP of Marketing at HOWTIAN. “We’re excited to launch this new chapter and we are looking forward to innovating more and accelerating our growth internationally.”

The HOWTIAN identity also represents a renewal of its mission to sustainably produce and supply premium natural ingredients at virtually any scale for business around the globe. The new corporate logo consists of three leaves in the shape of an “H” in green and yellow, representing HOWTIAN’s flourishing, naturally farmed crops. Its design signifies the company’s commitment to natural products, ethical farming, and sustainability.

In recent years, the business has made significant investments in building broader, end-to-end solutions and services. Its Technical and Application Groups provide customized formulation support for customers in the food, beverage, and nutritional sectors, as well as pre-mixing and blending services. Trained sensory teams are also available to support product testing. In-house regulatory teams provide guidance on meeting compliance requirements around the world.

In little more than two decades since its founding, the company has undergone rapid growth. In 2012, SoPure™ Stevia was launched, and on its way to becoming the largest stevia manufacturing operation in the world today, as well as one of the world’s top seven sweetener businesses. Since this time, it has continued to develop a number of other ingredients as additions to its portfolio of inositol and stevia. This includes functional ingredients such as PureQQ® Pyrroloquinoline Quinone, baicalin, and vitamin E powder.

For more information, please visit the new website at https://howtiangroup.com/.

To contact HOWTIAN, please email Tom Fuzer at info@howtiangroup.com.

Related Images



Image 1: New HOWTIAN® Logo

HOWTIAN’s new logo consists of three leaves in the shape of an ‘H’ in green and yellow, representing HOWTIAN’s flourishing, naturally farmed crops. Its design signifies the company’s commitment to natural products, ethical farming, & sustainability.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment