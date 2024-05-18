ZII JIA MARCHES INTO THAI OPEN FINAL



BANGKOK, Malaysia’s number one men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia is on track to clinch his first title of the year after eliminating the tournament’s eighth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei to book a place in the final of Thailand Open at the Nimibutr Stadium here today.

The world number 10 men’s singles ace defeated Tien Chen 18-21, 21-12 and 21-13 in 66 minutes.

After the match, Zii Jia said he is happy with his performance today despite have to come back from a set down to win the game.

“My overall performance has improved and I just hope that I can win in the tomorrow final, knowing that it is going to be a tough match-up against Angus Ng,” he told media here today.

Sixth seed Zii Jia will take on Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong tomorrow after the latter defeated the home favourite and former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-14, 18-21 and 21-19.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency