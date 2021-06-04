June 4, 2021
Zoom รายงานผลประกอบการทางการเงินสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2022

  • รายได้รวมของไตรมาสแรกเท่ากับ 956.2 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 191% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
  • จำนวนลูกค้าที่สร้างรายได้มากกว่า 100,000 ดอลลาร์ในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุด เพิ่มขึ้น 160% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
  • ลูกค้าประมาณ 497,000 รายมีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คน เพิ่มขึ้น 87% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว

ซานโฮเซ่, แคลิฟอร์เนีย, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — วันนี้ Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) ได้ประกาศผลประกอบการทางการเงินสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณที่สิ้นสุดวันที่ 30 เมษายน 2021

“เราเริ่มต้นปีงบประมาณด้วยไตรมาสแรกที่ยอดเยี่ยมมาก โดยมีการเติบโตของรายได้รวมกับผลกำไรและกระแสเงินสดเพิ่มขึ้นจากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้วถึง 191% ความมุ่งมั่นอันแน่วแน่ของเราในการส่งเสริมให้ลูกค้าทำงานและเรียนรู้ได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารผ่านวิดีโอที่เพียบพร้อม สดใหม่ และราบรื่นยังคงเป็นตัวผลักดันผลลัพธ์ให้เรา การเริ่มต้นได้อย่างมั่นคงนี้ ทำให้เรายินดีที่จะเพิ่มช่วงการคาดการณ์สำหรับปีงบประมาณทั้งปีจาก 3.975 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็น 3.990 พันล้านดอลลาร์” Eric S. Yuan ผู้ก่อตั้งและ CEO ของ Zoom กล่าว “เรายังได้เปิดกลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์เทคโนโลยีของเราให้แก่นักพัฒนาผ่าน Video SDK ที่ทรงพลังของเรา และแก่ธุรกิจเพื่อขยายขอบเขตการเข้าถึงผ่าน Zoom Events ที่ทำงานไม่ใช่สถานที่อีกต่อไป แต่เป็นพื้นที่ที่ Zoom ทำหน้าที่ให้อำนาจทีมในการเชื่อมต่อและทำแนวคิดที่ดีที่สุดให้กลายเป็นความจริง เราพร้อมจะช่วยนำวิวัฒนาการมาสู่การทำงานแบบผสมผสานที่ช่วยให้เกิดความยืดหยุ่น ประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน และความสุขที่มากขึ้นทั้งในการเชื่อมต่อแบบพบปะตัวต่อตัวและแบบเสมือนจริง”

จุดเด่นทางการเงินในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2022:

  • รายรับ: รายได้รวมของไตรมาสแรกคือ 956.2 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 191% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
  • รายได้จากการดำเนินงานและอัตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน: รายได้ GAAP จากการดำเนินงานในไตรมาสแรกคือ 226.3 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 23.4 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 หลังจากผ่านการปรับค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและภาษีเงินเดือนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือสิทธิ์และการชำระค่าการดำเนินคดี รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP จากการดำเนินงานสำหรับไตรมาสแรกคือ 400.9 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 54.6 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ในไตรมาสแรกอัตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน GAAP อยู่ที่ 23.7% และ 41.9% สำหรับ Non-GAAP
  • รายได้สุทธิและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้น: รายได้สุทธิ GAAP ที่เป็นผลมาจากผู้ถือหุ้นสามัญในไตรมาสแรกคือ 227.4 ล้านดอลลาร์ หรือ 0.74 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้น เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 27.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ หรือ 0.09 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้นในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP สำหรับไตรมาสนี้คือ 402.1 ล้านดอลลาร์หลังผ่านการปรับค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและภาษีเงินเดือนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือสิทธิ์และการชำระค่าการดำเนินคดี รายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้แจกจ่ายอันเนื่องมาจากหลักทรัพย์ของผู้ถือครอง รายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นของ Non-GAAP คือ 1.32 ดอลลาร์ ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP คือ 58.3 ล้านดอลลาร์หรือ 0.20 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้น
  • เงินสดและหลักทรัพย์ในความต้องการของตลาด: ยอดรวมเงินสด รายการเทียบเท่าเงินสด และหลักทรัพย์ในความต้องการของตลาด ไม่รวมเงินสดถูกที่จำกัด ณ วันที่ 30 เมษายน 2021 มีมูลค่า 4.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์
  • กระแสเงินสด: เงินสดสุทธิจากกิจกรรมการดำเนินงานมีมูลค่า 533.3 ล้านดอลลาร์สำหรับไตรมาสแรกเทียบกับ 259.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 กระแสเงินสดอิสระซึ่งเป็นเงินสดสุทธิที่ได้จากการดำเนินงานหักการซื้อทรัพย์สินและอุปกรณ์คือ 454.2 ล้านดอลลาร์เทียบกับ 251.7 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021

ตัวชี้วัดลูกค้า: ตัวขับเคลื่อนรายได้รวมทั้งจากการหาลูกค้าใหม่ และเพิ่มเติมจากลูกค้าปัจจุบัน เมื่อสิ้นสุดไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2022 Zoom มี:

  • ลูกค้าประมาณ 497,000 รายมีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คน เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 87% จากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีงบประมาณที่แล้ว
  • ลูกค้า 1,999 รายสร้างรายได้มากกว่า 100,000 ดอลลาร์ในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุด เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 160% จากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีงบประมาณที่แล้ว
  • อัตราการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้จากลูกค้าที่มีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คนในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุดสูงกว่า 130% ติดต่อกันเป็นไตรมาสที่ 12

การคาดการณ์ทางการเงิน: Zoom คาดคะเนตัวเลขดังต่อไปนี้สำหรับไตรมาสที่สองของปีงบประมาณ 2022 และปีงบประมาณ 2022 ทั้งปี

  • ไตรมาสที่สองของปีงบประมาณ 2022: คาดว่ารายได้รวมจะอยู่ระหว่าง 985.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และ 990.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และรายได้ Non-GAAP จากการดำเนินงานจะอยู่ระหว่าง 355.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และ 360.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ กำไรต่อหุ้นปรับลดของ Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 1.14 ถึง 1.15 ดอลลาร์โดยมีค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของมูลค่าหุ้น Non-GAAP ที่เรียกชำระแล้วประมาณ 311 ล้านหุ้น
  • ปีงบประมาณ 2022 ทั้งปี: คาดว่ารายได้รวมจะอยู่ระหว่าง 3.975 พันล้านดอลลาร์และ 3.990 พันล้านดอลลาร์ รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 1.425 พันล้านดอลลาร์และ 1.440 พันล้านดอลลาร์ กำไรต่อหุ้นปรับลดของ Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 4.56 ถึง 4.61 ดอลลาร์โดยมีค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของมูลค่าหุ้น Non-GAAP ที่เรียกชำระแล้วประมาณ 311 ล้านหุ้น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลการรายงานผลประกอบการของ Zoom รวมถึงการพิสูจน์ยอดของผล Non-GAAP กับการวัดผล GAAP ที่เทียบเท่าที่สุดจะรวมอยู่ในตารางทางการเงินด้านล่าง การพิสูจน์ยอดของการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP ที่สอดคล้องกับการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ GAAP จะไม่พร้อมใช้งานบนพื้นฐานการมองอนาคตโดยไม่ใช้ความพยายามที่ไม่สมเหตุสมผลเนื่องจากความไม่แน่นอนของค่าใช้จ่ายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต แม้ว่าจะเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ต้องทราบว่าปัจจัยเหล่านี้อาจเป็นเครื่องมือที่ใช้คำนวณผลประกอบการของ Zoom ตาม GAAP

คุณสามารถเข้าชมการนำเสนอข้อมูลทางการเงินเพิ่มเติมและข้อมูลอื่นๆ ได้ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ประชาสัมพันธ์แก่นักลงทุนของ Zoom ที่ investors.zoom.us

การประชุมรายงานผลประกอบของ Zoom Video

Zoom จะจัดการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บไซต์ทาง Zoom Video สำหรับนักลงทุนในวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2021 เวลา 14:00 น. เวลามาตรฐานแปซิฟิก / 17:00 น. เขตเวลาตะวันออก เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับผลประกอบการทางการเงินและประเด็นสำคัญทางธุรกิจของบริษัท ผู้ลงทุนสามารถเข้าร่วมการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บของ Zoom ได้โดยไปที่: https://investors.zoom.us/

เกี่ยวกับ Zoom

Zoom คือสิ่งที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณ เราช่วยให้คุณแสดงความคิด เชื่อมต่อกับผู้อื่น และต่อยอดไปสู่อนาคตที่ถูกจำกัดเพียงจินตนาการของคุณ แพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารที่ราบรื่นของเราเป็นเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่เริ่มต้นด้วยการมีวิดีโอเป็นรากฐาน และเราได้ตั้งมาตรฐานสำหรับนวัตกรรมนับตั้งแต่นั้นเป็นต้นมา เราจึงเป็นตัวเลือกที่ใช้งานง่าย ปรับขนาดได้ และปลอดภัยสำหรับทั้งองค์กรขนาดใหญ่ ธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก และบุคคลทั่วไป Zoom ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2011 มีการซื้อขายต่อสาธารณะ (NASDAQ:ZM) และมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานโฮเซ่ รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย เยี่ยมชม zoom.com และติดตาม @zoom

ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคต

ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้มีเนื้อหาที่แสดงออกโดยชัดแจ้งและโดยนัยถึง “ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคต” ตามความหมายของกฎหมายปฏิรูปการฟ้องร้องคดีหลักทรัพย์ส่วนบุคคลปี 1995 รวมถึงประกาศเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์ทางการเงินของเราสำหรับไตรมาสที่สองของปีงบประมาณ 2022 และปีงบประมาณ 2022 ทั้งปี กลยุทธ์การเติบโตและความมุ่งหมายทางธุรกิจของ Zoom เพื่อนำวิวัฒนาการสู่การทำงานแบบผสมผสาน ในบางกรณีคุณสามารถระบุข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตได้ด้วยคำบางคำ เช่น “คาดคะเน”, “เชื่อว่า”, “ประมาณ”, “คาดหวัง”, “มุ่งเป้า”, “อาจจะ”, “อาจ”, “วางแผน”, “คาดการณ์”, “จะ”, “น่าจะ”, “ควร”, “ควรจะ”, “สามารถ”, “คาดเดา”, “มีแนวโน้ม”, “เป้าหมาย”, “สำรวจ”, “ดำเนินการต่อ” หรือคำตรงข้ามของคำเหล่านี้ และคำใกล้เคียงที่มุ่งหมายจะแสดงให้เห็นข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคต โดยธรรมชาติแล้วข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหล่านี้อาจมีความไม่แน่นอนและมีความเสี่ยงมากมาย ซึ่งรวมถึงปัจจัยต่างๆ ที่อยู่นอกเหนือการควบคุมของเรา ซึ่งอาจส่งผลให้ผลลัพธ์ที่เกิดขึ้นจริง ประสิทธิภาพ หรือความสำเร็จแตกต่างในสาระสำคัญและไม่ได้คาดการณ์ไว้ในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์ โดยรวมถึง: การลดลงของลูกค้าและโฮสต์ใหม่ การต่ออายุหรืออัปเกรด ความยากลำบากในการประเมินแนวโน้มและผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตเนื่องจากประวัติการดำเนินงานที่จำกัดของเรา การแข่งขันจากผู้ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารรายอื่น ความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับขอบเขตและระยะเวลาของผลกระทบของโควิด-19 และการตอบสนองของรัฐบาลและอุตสาหกรรมเอกชนที่เกี่ยวข้อง รวมถึงผลกระทบที่อาจเกิดขึ้นต่ออัตราการเติบโตของผู้ใช้ของเราเมื่อผลกระทบของโควิด-19 ลดลง โดยเฉพาะเมื่อวัคซีนมีความพร้อมใช้งานอย่างแพร่หลาย และผู้ใช้กลับไปทำงานหรือโรงเรียน หรือไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้ข้อบังคับของที่ต้องอยู่ในอาคาร รวมทั้งผลกระทบของโควิด-19 ต่อสภาพแวดล้อมทางเศรษฐกิจโดยรวม ซึ่งทั้งหมดหรือบางส่วนจะมีผลกระทบต่อความต้องการโซลูชันการทำงานระยะไกลสำหรับธุรกิจและการโต้ตอบแบบตัวต่อตัวโดยรวมและการทำงานร่วมกันโดยใช้ Zoom ความล่าช้าหรือการหยุดให้บริการจากศูนย์ข้อมูลที่อยู่ร่วมกันของเรา และความล้มเหลวในโครงสร้างพื้นฐานอินเทอร์เน็ตหรือการรบกวนการเชื่อมต่อบรอดแบนด์ซึ่งอาจทำให้ผู้ใช้ปัจจุบันหรือผู้ใช้ใหม่เชื่อว่าระบบของเราไม่สามารถเชื่อถือได้ ความเสี่ยงและความไม่แน่นอนเพิ่มเติมที่อาจทำให้เกิดผลลัพธ์และผลที่เกิดขึ้นจริงแตกต่างไปอย่างมากจากที่ระบุไว้ในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตจะรวมอยู่ภายใต้คำบรรยายภาพ “ปัจจัยความเสี่ยง” และที่อื่นๆ ในการยื่นเอกสารล่าสุดของเรากับคณะกรรมการกำกับดูแลหลักทรัพย์และตลาดหลักทรัพย์ (“กลต.”) รวมถึงรายงานประจำปีของเราในแบบฟอร์ม 10-K สำหรับปีงบประมาณที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 31 มกราคม 2021 ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตจะพูดถึงเฉพาะในวันที่เผยแพร่และอ้างอิงข้อมูลที่ Zoom มีอยู่ในขณะที่จัดทำข้อความ และ/หรือผู้บริหารเชื่อโดยสุจริตใจในขณะนั้นโดยคำนึงถึงเหตุการณ์ในอนาคต Zoom ไม่มีภาระผูกพันในการปรับปรุงข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตเพื่อให้สะท้อนถึงเหตุการณ์หรือสถานการณ์หลังจากวันที่จัดทำ เว้นแต่จะเป็นไปตามที่กฎหมายกำหนด

การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP

ในประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ Zoom ได้ให้ข้อมูลการเงินที่ไม่ได้จัดทำขึ้นตามหลักการบัญชีที่ยอมรับโดยทั่วไปในสหรัฐอเมริกา (“GAAP”) Zoom ใช้การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP เหล่านี้เป็นการภายในเพื่อวิเคราะห์ผลประกอบการทางการเงิน และเชื่อว่าการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP เหล่านี้มีประโยชน์ต่อผู้ลงทุนโดยเป็นเครื่องมือเพิ่มเติมในการประเมินผลการดำเนินงานและแนวโน้มอย่างต่อเนื่อง และเปรียบเทียบผลประกอบการทางการเงินของ Zoom กับบริษัทอื่นๆ ในอุตสาหกรรม ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่ใช้การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP ที่คล้ายคลึงกัน

การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP ไม่ได้มีไว้เพื่อนำมาพิจารณาแยกต่างหาก หรือนำมาใช้แทนการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ GAAP ที่เปรียบเทียบกันได้ และควรอ่านผลร่วมกับงบการเงินรวมของ Zoom ซึ่งจัดทำขึ้นตามหลักการ GAAP การพิสูจน์ยอดของการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP ทางประวัติศาสตร์ของ Zoom กับการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ GAAP ที่เทียบได้โดยตรงมากที่สุดมีอยู่ในตารางงบการเงินที่รวมอยู่ในข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ และขอแนะนำให้นักลงทุนตรวจสอบการพิสูจน์ยอด

รายได้จากการดำเนินงานและกำไรจากการดำเนินงานแบบ Non-GAAP โดย Zoom จำแนกรายได้จากการดำเนินงานแบบ Non-GAAP เป็นรายได้จากการดำเนินงานซึ่งไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและภาษีเงินเดือนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการบริจาคหุ้นสามัญเพื่อการกุศล ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือสิทธิ์ และการชำระค่าการดำเนินคดีสุทธิ Zoom จะไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวกับการบริจาคหุ้นสามัญเพื่อการกุศล เนื่องจากไม่ใช่เงินสดและการไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายเหล่านี้ยังให้ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมที่มีประโยชน์เกี่ยวกับประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานของ Zoom และช่วยให้ผู้ลงทุนสามารถทำการเปรียบเทียบที่มีความหมายยิ่งขึ้นระหว่างผลการดำเนินงานของ Zoom และของบริษัทอื่นๆ Zoom จะไม่รวมภาษีเงินเดือนของนายจ้างที่เกี่ยวข้องกับแผนหุ้นของพนักงาน ซึ่งเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายเงินสด เพื่อให้ผู้ลงทุนสามารถเห็นผลของการไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นที่มีต่อผลการดำเนินงานของ Zoom โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง ค่าใช้จ่ายนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับราคาหุ้นสามัญและปัจจัยอื่นๆ ที่อยู่นอกเหนือการควบคุมของเรา และไม่สัมพันธ์กับการดำเนินธุรกิจ Zoom จะดูค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือครองสิทธิ์เมื่อเป็นไปได้ เช่น การตัดจำหน่ายสินทรัพย์ที่จับต้องไม่ได้ ต้นทุนการทำธุรกรรม และการชำระเงินค่าเก็บรักษาที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือครองสิทธิ์ซึ่งเกี่ยวข้องโดยตรงกับการประกอบธุรกิจในรูปของเหตุการณ์ที่ไม่จำเป็นต้องสะท้อนถึงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานในระหว่างช่วงเวลาหนึ่ง Zoom ไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายการชำระคดีส่วนใหญ่ หรือจำนวนเงินสุทธิที่ครอบคลุมโดยการประกันภัยที่เราเห็นว่าไม่ได้อยู่ในธุรกิจทั่วไปของเรา โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง Zoom เชื่อว่าการพิจารณาการวัดผลที่ไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายดังกล่าวสามารถช่วยในการเปรียบเทียบประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานในช่วงเวลาต่างๆ ซึ่งอาจรวมหรือไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายดังกล่าว และช่วยในการเปรียบเทียบกับผลงานของบริษัทอื่นๆ ในอุตสาหกรรม

รายได้สุทธิและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นแบบ Non-GAAP พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลด Zoom กำหนดรายได้สุทธิและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นแบบ Non-GAAP พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลด เนื่องจาก GAAP เป็นรายได้สุทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้น GAAP มาจากผู้ถือหุ้นสามัญ พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลดตามลำดับ และผู้ถือหุ้นปรับลดตามลำดับโดยปรับให้ไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและภาษีเงินเดือนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการบริจาคหุ้นสามัญเพื่อการกุศล ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเข้าถือครองสิทธิ์ ค่าใช้จ่ายการชำระคดีสุทธิ และรายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้แจกจ่ายอันเนื่องมาจากหลักทรัพย์ของผู้ถือครอง Zoom ไม่รวมรายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้แจกจ่ายอันเนื่องมาจากหลักทรัพย์ของผู้ถือครอง เนื่องจากฝ่ายบริหารถือว่าอยู่นอกผลการดำเนินงานหลักของ Zoom และการไม่รวมรายได้เหล่านี้จะทำให้ผู้ลงทุนและผู้บริหารสามารถมองเห็นผลประกอบการที่แท้จริงของการดำเนินธุรกิจของ Zoom ได้ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น ทำให้สามารถเปรียบเทียบผลที่ได้กับช่วงเวลาอื่น และยังช่วยให้สามารถเปรียบเทียบกับบริษัทอื่นๆ ในอุตสาหกรรมได้ง่ายขึ้นอีกด้วย

ในการคำนวณรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นแบบ Non-GAAP พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลด Zoom จะใช้การนับจำนวนหุ้นค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักแบบ Non-GAAP Zoom จำแนกจำนวนหุ้นค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักแบบ Non-GAAP ที่ใช้คำนวณรายได้สุทธิแบบ Non-GAAP ต่อหุ้น พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลด เนื่องจากจำนวนหุ้นค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักแบบ GAAP ใช้คำนวณรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นจากผู้ถือหุ้นสามัญ พื้นฐานและแบบปรับลด ปรับให้สะท้อนหุ้นสามัญที่ออกร่วมกับ IPO รวมถึงการจัดสรรให้กับบุคคลในวงจำกัด ซึ่งยังคงเหลือในช่วงสิ้นสุดเช่นเดียวกับในช่วงเริ่มต้นของการเปรียบเทียบ

กระแสเงินสดอิสระ Zoom จำแนกกระแสเงินสดอิสระเป็นเงินสดสุทธิ GAAP ที่ได้จากกิจกรรมการดำเนินงานหักการซื้อทรัพย์สินและอุปกรณ์ Zoom พิจารณาว่ากระแสเงินสดอิสระเป็นการวัดสภาพคล่องที่ให้ข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์แก่ผู้บริหารและผู้ลงทุนเกี่ยวกับเงินสดสุทธิที่ได้จากกิจกรรมการดำเนินงาน และเงินสดที่ใช้ในการลงทุนในทรัพย์สินและอุปกรณ์ที่จำเป็นในการรักษาและขยายธุรกิจ

ตัวชี้วัดลูกค้า

Zoom นิยามลูกค้าเป็นหน่วยงานจัดซื้อที่แยกต่างหาก ซึ่งอาจเป็นโฮสต์ที่ชำระเงินเพียงรายเดียว หรือเป็นองค์กรขนาดใดก็ได้ (รวมถึงหน่วยงานหนึ่งขององค์กร) ที่มีโฮสต์ที่มีการชำระเงินหลายราย

Zoom คำนวณอัตราการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้สุทธิ ณ สิ้นงวดโดยเริ่มจากรายได้ที่เกิดขึ้นประจำประจำปี (“ARR”) จากลูกค้าทั้งหมดที่มีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คนในช่วง 12 เดือนก่อนหน้า (“ARR ช่วงเวลาก่อนหน้า”) Zoom จำแนก ARR ว่าเป็นอัตรารายได้ต่อปีของข้อตกลงการสมัครสมาชิกจากลูกค้าทั้งหมดในช่วงเวลาหนึ่ง จากนั้นเราจะคำนวณ ARR จากลูกค้าเหล่านี้ ณ วันสิ้นสุดช่วงเวลาปัจจุบัน (“ARR ช่วงเวลาปัจจุบัน”) ซึ่งรวมถึงการยกระดับการขาย การหดตัว และการถดถอย Zoom จะหาร ARR ช่วงเวลาปัจจุบัน ด้วย ARR ช่วงเวลาก่อนหน้าเพื่อให้ได้อัตราการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้สุทธิ สำหรับการคำนวณ 12 เดือนล่าสุด Zoom จะใช้ค่าเฉลี่ยของอัตราการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้สุทธิในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุด

สื่อสัมพันธ์

Colleen Rodriguez
หัวหน้าฝ่ายประชาสัมพันธ์ทั่วโลกของ Zoom
[email protected]

ข้อมูลติดต่อสำหรับนักลงทุนสัมพันธ์

Tom McCallum
หัวหน้าฝ่ายนักลงทุนสัมพันธ์ของ Zoom
[email protected]

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบดุลรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน)

As of
April 30,
2021		 January 31,
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,557,270 $ 2,240,303
Marketable securities 3,132,309 2,004,410
Accounts receivable, net 366,346 294,703
Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 148,645 136,630
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,326 116,819
Total current assets 5,340,896 4,792,865
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 155,295 157,262
Property and equipment, net 192,410 149,924
Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,780 97,649
Goodwill 24,340 24,340
Other assets, noncurrent 81,890 75,953
Total assets $ 5,888,611 $ 5,297,993
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 8,324 $ 8,664
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 450,678 393,018
Deferred revenue, current 1,069,334 858,284
Total current liabilities 1,528,336 1,259,966
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 25,089 25,211
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 86,433 90,415
Other liabilities, noncurrent 56,020 61,634
Total liabilities 1,695,878 1,437,226
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
Common stock 293 292
Additional paid-in capital 3,292,241 3,187,168
Accumulated other comprehensive income 200 839
Retained earnings 899,999 672,468
Total stockholders’ equity 4,192,733 3,860,767
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,888,611 $ 5,297,993

หมายเหตุ: จำนวนบัญชีลูกหนี้ที่ไม่ได้เรียกเก็บเงินรวมอยู่ในบัญชีลูกหนี้ ยอดสุทธิในงบดุลรวมอย่างย่อคือ 28.8 ล้านดอลลาร์และ 24.6 ล้านดอลลาร์ ณ วันที่ 30 เมษายน 2021 และ 31 มกราคม 2021 ตามลำดับ

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบการดำเนินงานรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน ไม่รวม และจำนวนต่อหุ้น)

Three Months Ended April 30,
2021 2020
Revenue $ 956,237 $ 328,167
Cost of revenue 264,994 103,707
Gross profit 691,243 224,460
Operating expenses:
Research and development 65,175 26,389
Sales and marketing 245,667 121,556
General and administrative 154,089 53,130
Total operating expenses 464,931 201,075
Income from operations 226,312 23,385
Interest income and other, net 2,619 5,790
Income before provision for income taxes 228,931 29,175
Provision for income taxes 1,400 2,100
Net income 227,531 27,075
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities (148 ) (39 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 227,383 $ 27,036
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.10
Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.09
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic 293,794,778 279,891,111
Diluted 305,412,419 295,184,958

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบกระแสเงินสดรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน)

Three Months Ended April 30,
2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 227,531 $ 27,075
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense 98,969 28,777
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 37,766 16,287
Charitable donation of common stock 1,000
Provision for accounts receivable allowances 4,055 3,868
Depreciation and amortization 10,663 5,339
Non-cash operating lease cost 4,274 2,248
Other 5,866 (1,421 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (75,665 ) (142,501 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,975 ) (49,080 )
Deferred contract acquisition costs (47,813 ) (124,854 )
Accounts payable 1,592 1,756
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,656 167,322
Deferred revenue 210,896 322,862
Operating lease liabilities, net (3,513 ) 287
Net cash provided by operating activities 533,302 258,965
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities (1,425,451 ) (207,546 )
Maturities of marketable securities 291,047 137,014
Sales of marketable securities 26,613
Purchases of property and equipment (79,074 ) (7,272 )
Purchase of equity investment (8,000 )
Purchase of convertible promissory note (6,500 ) (5,000 )
Purchase of intangible assets (162 )
Other 1,319
Net cash used in investing activities (1,219,978 ) (63,034 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity transactions (remitted) to be remitted to employees and tax authorities, net (9,984 ) 218,540
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,368 9,586
Other 337
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,279 ) 228,126
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (692,955 ) 424,057
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 2,293,116 334,082
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,600,161 $ 758,139

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
การพิสูจน์ยอดของการวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ GAAP ต่อ Non-GAAP
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน ไม่รวม และจำนวนต่อหุ้น)

Three Months Ended April 30,
2021 2020
GAAP income from operations $ 226,312 $ 23,385
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 104,375 30,246
Litigation settlements, net 66,916
Acquisition-related expenses 3,284
Charitable donation of common stock 1,000
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 400,887 $ 54,631
GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 227,383 $ 27,036
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 104,375 30,246
Litigation settlements, net 66,916
Acquisition-related expenses 3,284
Charitable donation of common stock 1,000
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 148 39
Non-GAAP net income $ 402,106 $ 58,321
Net income per share – basic and diluted:
GAAP net income per share – basic $ 0.77 $ 0.10
Non-GAAP net income per share – basic $ 1.37 $ 0.21
GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.09
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 1.32 $ 0.20
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – basic 293,794,778 279,891,111
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted 305,412,419 295,184,958
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 533,302 $ 258,965
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment (79,074 ) (7,272 )
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 454,228 $ 251,693
Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,219,978 ) $ (63,034 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (6,279 ) $ 228,126

 

