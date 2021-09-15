Zoom Unveils Reseller Partner Program for Zoom Phone BYOC

Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) Offers New Revenue Opportunity to Resellers and Maximum Flexibility to Customers

Zoom Phone Provider Exchange Connects Customers Directly with Providers

Zoom Phone Reaches New Milestone with 2 Million Seats Sold

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today at Zoomtopia Partner Connect announced that its reseller partners will have the opportunity to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses. They will also be able to connect customers who use enhanced cloud peering to access PSTN to Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, a new way to discover providers and follow a self-service journey to provision phone numbers securely. Zoom is currently running a pilot program for select resellers that meet the requirements to sell Zoom Phone BYOC and expects to welcome a wider pool of resellers by the end of the year.

Built on Zoom’s intuitive platform, Zoom Phone is a full-featured cloud phone system for businesses of all sizes. Zoom Phone BYOC provides enterprise customers with the flexibility to keep their current PSTN service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud, or implement a hybrid solution with Zoom Calling Plans. This high-value capability allows customers to enjoy all of the benefits of Zoom Phone while keeping their existing service provider contracts, phone numbers, and calling rates with their preferred carrier of record.

Previously, only Zoom Master Agents had the opportunity to refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC. Now Zoom’s reseller partners from around the world who meet the requirements and qualify will be authorized to resell Zoom Phone BYOC.

Zoom Phone BYOC customers who use enhanced cloud peering to connect to PSTN will also soon be able to access Zoom Phone Provider Exchange. The new Zoom Phone Provider Exchange offers a streamlined experience for Zoom Phone BYOC customers to select the provider of their choice, and provision phone numbers directly in the Zoom portal. As a result, Zoom Phone BYOC customers will have more choice and flexibility in terms of providers and their geographic reach.

“As our channel program continues to evolve, I’m excited to introduce the Reseller Program for Zoom Phone BYOC as a new opportunity for our reseller partners,” said Laura Padilla, Head of Global BD and Channel. “We’ve seen a lot of success in selling Zoom Phone, reaching two million seats in just 10 quarters, and I see a lot of opportunity for our resellers with our Zoom Phone BYOC program. Zoom Phone BYOC provides customers with the flexibility to stay on their current carrier or easily use a combination to best meet their geographic reach and service needs.”

To learn more about becoming a Zoom Partner, please visit https://partner.zoom.us or reach out to partner-success@zoom.us .

