5,270 Troops to Take Part in Opening-Closing Ceremonies of SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023

At least 5,270 troops will be mobilised to take part in the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The update was shared by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC following a meeting here in Phnom Penh on Aug. 19.

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence and President of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) had decided on the deployment, he said, adding that the troops will assist in different programmes of the opening and closing ceremonies, especially in art performance.

Besides the troops, the committee also needs other professional forces and volunteers to ensure a smooth organisation of the SEA Games.

The meeting also discussed the needs for training and rehearsal and on action plan, shared responsibilities, and venues for the training and rehearsal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press