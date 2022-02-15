AMM Retreat to Demonstrate Cambodia’s Ability to Host Physical Meetings in COVID-19 Context

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) this week will show that Cambodia is capable of organising in-person meetings in the COVID-19 context.

The comment was made by H.E. Luy David, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) and Head of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Organising ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings.

For the success of the ASEAN chairmanship this year, Cambodia has made every effort and used all means, including political, diplomatic and instrumental, to overcome various obstacles that lead to the obstruction of the ASEAN Summit later this year.

Moreover, as the Chair of ASEAN, Cambodia will host the AMM Retreat from Feb. 15 to 17, 2022 in Phnom Penh, in hybrid format. This is the first big meeting for Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN this year, H.E. Luy David underlined.

The AMM Retreat is also a test for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for August, with an expected participation of up to 33 countries, he added.

Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries, except Thailand and Brunei, have confirmed to physically attend the forthcoming AMM Retreat in Phnom Penh. Everything is ready, including accommodation, meeting venue and staff, H.E. Luy David stressed.

Some 155 journalists (117 local and 38 foreign journalists) have been registered to cover the meeting, said the Ministry of Information in charge of the media registration.

According to a press release of MFAIC, the Ministerial Retreat will be chaired by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFAIC.

The AMM Retreat will follow-up on the leaders’ decisions from the 38th and the 39th ASEAN Summits, exchange views on how to further strengthen external relations with dialogue partners while maintaining and promoting ASEAN centrality, solidarity and unity, and discuss ways and means to collectively endeavour to build a more resilient, dynamic, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN Community. Regional and international issues of common interest and concern will also be discussed in the meeting.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn will brief the meeting on key deliverables to be achieved during Cambodia’s Chairmanship under the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, in responding to the strategic challenges facing the region, including effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic and inclusive recovery process, geo-political rivalries, existing traditional and non-traditional issues, and strengthening ASEAN’s cohesiveness, centrality and resilience.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press