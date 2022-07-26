Cambodia Attracts Almost US$3-Billion Investments in H1

Cambodia attracted fixed-asset investment of almost US$3 billion in the first semester this year, reflecting the firm confidence of investors, both local and foreigners, on Cambodian government and economic resumption after the pandemic crisis.

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has registered 98 projects with a total investment capital of US$2.99 billion in the first six months of this year, inching up US$29 million from the same period last year.

Local investment projects with a total investment capital of US$1.59 billion accounted for 53.23 percent of the total investment, while foreign investment from China registered US$1.29 billion, representing 43.02 percent, stated the CDC report.

Other foreign investments in the Kingdom for the January-June period were from Thailand, Samoa, British Virgin Islands, South Korea, Singapore, Cayman Islands, Malaysia, Japan and Australia, it added.

Most of the investment focused on agriculture and agro-industry sectors, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructure, stated the report.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press