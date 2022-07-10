Cambodia Declares One-day Mourning to Mark Respect for Former Japanese PM

Cambodia will hold a one-day national mourning on Sunday, July 10, 2022 as a mark of deepest respect for H.E. Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, who passed away yesterday.

In a special voice message early this morning, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, instructed all public and private institutions across the country to fly the flag at half-mast tomorrow to show Cambodia’s solidarity and mourning with the royal family, government and people of Japan for the loss of H.E. Abe Shinzo, a great friend of Cambodia.

“We were shocked to learn about the passing of H.E. Abe Shinzo, who was an outstanding Japanese statesman and who had worked closely with Cambodia in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries during his premiership, including the elevation of the bilateral cooperation to Strategic Partnership in 2013,” he said.

The Cambodian Premier also recalled Japan’s key contribution to the physical infrastructure construction, human resource training and other development programmes in Cambodia, as well as its key role in the ASEAN-Japan and Mekong-Japan partnership.

H.E. Abe Shinzo was pronounced dead on July 8, a few hours after being shot at twice while giving a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press